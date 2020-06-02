Depending on the state of the public-health pandemic, the Arlington County Republican Committee could be back hosting in-person meetings by the end of June.
“Hopefully we can have a regular meeting next month,” party chairman Andrew Loposser said on May 28.
But, he added, “I’m not holding my breath.”
Currently, most public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned in Virginia by order of Gov. Northam. The governor’s office has been somewhat vague in addressing when that would change, and what the new limit would be, although the most frequently cited number is 50.
In more normal times, the county’s Republican and Democratic committees hold monthly in-person meetings, often (but not always) at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association conference center in Ballston. Those meetings have been on hold since the start of the pandemic as both parties have pivoted to an online-meeting process.
Republicans typically meet toward the end of each month, with Democrats meeting at the beginning, so the earliest the groups could gather in person again likely would be late June for the Republicans and early July for the Democrats.
Those meetings, if they occur, could be beneficial as Democrats and Republicans make last-minute efforts in preparation for the July 7 County Board special election.
The Arlington Green Party also has moved to online meetings in recent months.
