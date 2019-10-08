Democrats are more energized ahead of this November's elections for the General Assembly that will be key in determining control of Virginia’s legislative bodies, according to a new survey from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
Democratic enthusiasm for the election is at 62%, compared to 49% for Republicans.
Democrats lead Republicans by 13 points on the generic ballot test among likely voters, 49% to 36% and voters prefer that Democrats control the General Assembly after the election, 53% to 37%, powered by a 17-point advantage among Independents.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s approval is at 51%, while President Trump’s approval is at 37%.
Questions on gun control, health care, minimum wage, abortion and other topics show voters focused on both national and state issues, and significantly more likely to vote for candidates who support Democratic Party positions, according to a CNU news release.
See more from the survey at the Wason Center for Public Policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.