A new poll in the Virginia Democratic primary has Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at the top just weeks ahead of the March 3 contest.

The Monmouth University Poll found 22% support for Bloomberg, a New York City businessman and former mayor, and 22% for Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont. Former Vice President Joe Biden was at 18% — the margin of error was 4.9 percentage points.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at 13%, Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 9% and Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 5%.

“Virginia provides an interesting test on Super Tuesday. A wide range of candidates appeal to voters here and it is very much a jump ball at this point,” said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute.

Just 1 in 4 likely Virginia Democratic primary voters are firmly set on their candidate choice (and another 1% have already voted absentee).

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted by telephone Feb. 13-16 with 400 Virginia voters who are likely to vote in the Democratic presidential primary.