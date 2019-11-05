Polls are open across Virginia from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for an election that will decide control of the two houses of the General Assembly.
In Arlington, voters also will select two County Board members, a School Board members and a number of constitutional officers, including sheriff, commissioner of revenue, treasurer and commonwealth’s attorney.
