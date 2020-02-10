Virginia voters will have to register by Monday, Feb. 10, to vote in the March Democratic presidential primary.
Democrats will compete March 3 in more than a dozen contests across the country, including Virginia. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for primary voters, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Register online at www.elections.virginia.gov.
Absentee voting is underway and will continue through Feb. 29. The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to the voter is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.
There are 11 candidates still in the race who will appear on the ballot in Virginia’s Democratic Primary, including former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; and businessmen Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
The ballot will also include three candidates who have left the race since filing to run in Virginia: Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Marianne Williamson.
