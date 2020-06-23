Republican Daniel Gade will challenge Sen. Mark Warner in November.

A professor and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Gade is expected to win the three-person GOP primary Tuesday. He faced Woodbridge resident Thomas Speciale and Nottoway County resident Alissa Baldwin in the primary.

GOP Senate Votes Percent Gade 198,889 67.47 Speciale 42,563 14.44 Baldwin 53,332 18.09

99.03% reporting

Qasim Rashid is expected to win the 1st District Democratic primary and challenge Rep. Rob Wittman in the fall. The Republican was first elected in 2006.

DEM D01 Votes Percent Rashid 19,729 52.6 Williams 17,780 47.4

98.36% reporting

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, is expected to win. He faced a primary challenge from Zainab Mohsini. Connolly was first elected to represent the district in 2008.

DEM D11 Votes Percent Connolly 20,420 70.2 Mohsini 8,667 29.8

97.56% reporting

Manassas Democrats picked three candidates for the ballot for City Council in November. In unofficial results, Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky, council member Mark Wolfe and Tom Osina secured spots on the ballot. Helen Anne Zurita finished in fourth place.

DEMOCRATS

According to federal campaign filings for the period from Jan. 1 to June 3, Rashid had raised $345,513, compared to $90,300 raised by Williams.

There were 27,549 voters in the 2018 Democratic primary in the 1st District.

REPUBLICANS

Gade raised $654,000 for his campaign through June 3, while Speciale raised $16,000 and Baldwin raised just under $5,000, according to federal election filings.

In 2018, the Republican primary for U.S. Senate drew 304,518 voters.