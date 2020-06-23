Republican Daniel Gade will challenge Sen. Mark Warner in November.
A professor and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Gade is expected to win the three-person GOP primary Tuesday. He faced Woodbridge resident Thomas Speciale and Nottoway County resident Alissa Baldwin in the primary.
|GOP Senate
|Votes
|Percent
|Gade
|198,889
|67.47
|Speciale
|42,563
|14.44
|Baldwin
|53,332
|18.09
99.03% reporting
Qasim Rashid is expected to win the 1st District Democratic primary and challenge Rep. Rob Wittman in the fall. The Republican was first elected in 2006.
|DEM D01
|Votes
|Percent
|Rashid
|19,729
|52.6
|Williams
|17,780
|47.4
98.36% reporting
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, is expected to win. He faced a primary challenge from Zainab Mohsini. Connolly was first elected to represent the district in 2008.
|DEM D11
|Votes
|Percent
|Connolly
|20,420
70.2
|Mohsini
|8,667
|29.8
97.56% reporting
Manassas Democrats picked three candidates for the ballot for City Council in November. In unofficial results, Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky, council member Mark Wolfe and Tom Osina secured spots on the ballot. Helen Anne Zurita finished in fourth place.
More race info
DEMOCRATS
According to federal campaign filings for the period from Jan. 1 to June 3, Rashid had raised $345,513, compared to $90,300 raised by Williams.
There were 27,549 voters in the 2018 Democratic primary in the 1st District.
REPUBLICANS
Gade raised $654,000 for his campaign through June 3, while Speciale raised $16,000 and Baldwin raised just under $5,000, according to federal election filings.
In 2018, the Republican primary for U.S. Senate drew 304,518 voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.