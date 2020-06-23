Northern Virginia voters are awaiting results in a handful of 2020 primary races Tuesday night. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Check back soon. We'll be updating this page with results as they are available.
|GOP Senate
|Votes
|Percent
|Gade
|19155
|66.31
|Speciale
|4050
|14.02
|Baldwin
|5680
|19.66
11.26% reporting
|DEM D01
|Votes
|Percent
|Rashid
|2,089
|57
|Williams
|1,576
|43
12.76% reporting
|DEM D11
|Votes
|Percent
|Connolly
|214
|71
|Mohsini
|87
|28.9
1.22% reporting
DEMOCRATS
Democrats will pick a challenger for Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican seeking his seventh term in the 1st District. The Democratic primary race includes Vangie Williams, a government contractor seeking a rematch after losing to Wittman 55% to 45% two years ago.
She'll face Qasim Rashid in the Democratic primary. Rashid is a lawyer who ran in November against state Sen. Richard Stuart, losing 57.5% to 42.5%.
According to federal campaign filings for the period from Jan. 1 to June 3, Rashid had raised $345,513, compared to $90,300 raised by Williams.
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, faces a primary challenge from Zainab Mohsini. Connolly was first elected to represent the district in 2008.
Manassas Democrats will pick the three candidates they want to see on the ballot for City Council in November. The candidates for three spots on the ballot include Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky and council member Mark Wolfe, as well as Tom Osina and Helen Anne Zurita.
REPUBLICANS
Three candidates are running in the GOP primary to challenge Sen. Mark Warner in November, and they include Woodbridge resident Thomas Speciale, an Army reservist. The other candidates are Alissa Baldwin, a Nottoway County middle school teacher, and Daniel Gade, a professor and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.
Gade raised $654,000 for his campaign through June 3, while Speciale raised $16,000 and Baldwin raised just under $5,000, according to federal election filings.
