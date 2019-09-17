The Prince William County Board of Elections will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to consider removing five Saturdays from the absentee voting schedule.
Absentee voting is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 20.
Michele White, the county's elections director, would not provide any more information on the emergency meeting, set to be held at 1 p.m. at the Old Manassas Courthouse.
Information obtained by InsideNoVa shows a request to remove Sept. 21 and 28 and Oct. 5, 12 and 19 from the voting calendar.
Anna Scholl, executive director of progressive advocacy group Progress Virginia, and others opposing the change planned to host a press conference outside of the courthouse in advance of the meeting.
"The ability to vote absentee is incredibly important," she told InsideNoVa, noting Prince William County's struggle with long lines on Election Day.
There's also a large percentage of voters who commute out of the county Monday through Friday. Saturday absentee voting is important because a voter who cannot reach the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, likely can't take another weekday in the weeks before the election to vote in person.
In an email to county leaders provided by Prince William County, staff at the Office of Elections said they didn't account for the five Saturdays in the department budget. Staffing the offices would cost nearly $16,000 that the department doesn't have.
"Eliminating the opportunity for people to vote in order to balance a budget is the most obscene of priorities," Scholl said.
According to county absentee voter numbers, 852 voters cast ballots over those five weekends in 2018 and 288 voted during those days in 2017.
So stop whining and get a mail-in ballot. Why does everyone seem so helpless these days????
$16,000 for 852 voters? That's almost $20 a voter. How about reducing it to 2 Saturdays if there's so few taking advantage of it?
