Candidates seeking to be the next chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will meet in a debate Oct. 8 on the NOVA-Manassas Campus.
The debate from 6:30 to 8 p.m. will be hosted by the school and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce
Moderators include InsideNoVa publisher Bruce Potter, Julie Carey from NBC4 and Curtis Porter from the Prince William Human Rights Commission. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are excited about teaming up with NOVA-Manassas to host the only debate that focuses on the Chairman Candidates. This is the first time in 13 years where we will have a new Chairman leading the County come January and we are looking forward to hearing about the vision for Prince William that these four candidates have for the future,” said Ross Snare, director of communications and government affairs for the Prince William Chamber.
“Hosting the debate on our campus is rewarding as it allows our students and area community members to be included in a very important aspect of the county’s political conversation. Our goal is to help our campus and greater community to leave well informed of issues that impact education and beyond," said Molly Lynch, provost of Northern Virginia Community College Manassas Campus.
Candidates on the ballot in November include Republican John Gray, Democrat Ann Wheeler and independent candidates Don Scoggins and Muneer Baig.
At-large Chairman Corey Stewart announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.
