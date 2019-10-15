Ann Wheeler

The Prince William Chamber Political Action Committee announced endorsements Tuesday morning, with support for nine Democrats and five Republicans, and no endorsement in several key races.

A lot of different factors went into making these endorsements, said Brian Gordon, chairman of the Prince William Chamber PAC's Board of Trustees.

"Our Board of Trustees worked and debated diligently over the selection of these candidates and we believe that they will be strong advocates for pro-business policies moving forward into the future," Gordon said.

State Senate

District 28 - Richard Stuart, Republican incumbent

District 29 - Jeremy McPike, Democrat incumbent, unopposed

District 36 - Scott Surovell, Democrat incumbent, unopposed

District 39 - George Barker, Republican running for open seat

House of Delegates

District 40 - Tim Hugo, Republican incumbent

District 50 - Ian Lovejoy, Republican challenger

District 52 - Luke Torian, Democrat incumbent

Prince William Board of County Supervisors

Chairman - Ann Wheeler, Democrat running for open seat

Coles - Raheel Sheikh, Democrat running for open seat

Gainesville - Danny Funderburk, Democrat challenger

Neabsco - Victor Angry, Democrat incumbent running unopposed

Occoquan - Ruth Anderson, Republican incumbent

Potomac - Andrea Bailey, Democrat running for open seat

Woodbridge - Margaret Franklin, Democrat running for open seat unopposed

"On behalf of the Prince William Chamber PAC's Board of Trustees I can say that these candidates have our strong support and will promote continuing to make our region the best in the Commonwealth for business to come and grow," said Prince William Chamber PAC Executive Director Ross Snare.

There was no endorsement in four House races where Democratic incumbents are facing opposition, including Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd; Del. Danica Roem, D-13th; Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st; and Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st.

There was also no endorsement in the Brentsville District race on the Board of County Supervisors, where Republican incumbent Jeanine Lawson is facing a challenge from Democrat Maggie Hansford.

