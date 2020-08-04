With an increase in voter turnout expected this year, particularly voters looking to cast their ballot early, Prince William County is adding several satellite polling sites for early voting.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 8-0 Aug. 4 to increase the number of early voting sites from three to eight.
Due to a change in state law, registered voters can cast their ballots early without an excuse starting this election. So, what would already be a busy year for early voting due to the presidential race will likely be even busier due to the pandemic.
From Sept. 18 through Oct. 31, voters can cast their ballots early without an excuse at three voter sites:
Prince William Election Office, 9250 Lee Ave., Manassas
Haymarket/Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket
Woodbridge DMV Office, 2731 Caton Hill Road
From Oct. 18 through Oct. 31, voters can cast early votes at five additional sites:
Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow
Charles J. Colgan, Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas
Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge
James J. McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge
Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main St., Dumfries
Election staff also expect to see more mail-in ballots than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 13, and the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
