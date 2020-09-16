Due to changes in Virginia law and the COVID-19 pandemic, voting will be different in 2020’s election, and it starts Friday, Sept. 18. Here are some details about the different ways to cast your ballot and what to expect when you go to the polls.
NO-EXCUSES ABSENTEE VOTING
In 2020, voters do not need an excuse to vote absentee, either in person or by mail. Early voting begins Friday, when ballots will be mailed to those who have requested them and selected polling places will open across the county.
SATELLITE POLLING PLACES OPEN
Prince William County will open three polling places starting Friday for early in-person voting or dropping off ballots received by mail. Voters can visit any of the locations, regardless of where they live in the county. The three locations are:
Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge
Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road
HOURS: Through Oct. 17, the Prince William voting sites will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
STARTING OCT. 18: In addition to the three sites above, five additional sites will open for early voting: the McCourt Administration Building, the Ferlazzo Building, Piney Branch Elementary School, Colgan High School and the Dumfries Town Hall. Hours will expand to 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
OTHER KEY DATES
Oct. 13: Deadline to register to vote.
Oct. 23: Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person
Nov. 3: Election Day, all polls open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this date and will be counted as long as they are received by Friday, Nov. 7, at noon.
MORE INFORMATION ONLINE
To check your registration status, find out which polling place to use, register to vote, request a ballot, track your ballot and more, visit https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/
For Prince William County information, visit https://www.pwcvotes.org/
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT
In addition to the presidential election, voters will find other races on the ballot this fall:
U.S. Senate: Democrat incumbent Mark Warner vs. Republican Daniel Gade.
U.S. House of Representatives: Prince William voters will cast ballots in one of three congressional district elections, depending on where they live:
1st District: Republican incumbent Rob Wittman vs. Democrat Qasim Rashid
10th District: Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton vs. Republican Aliscia Andrews
11th District: Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly vs. Republican Manga A. Anantatmula
Redistricting Amendment: All Virginia voters will be asked whether they approve of a constitutional amendment creating a bipartisan panel to draw new district lines for state and federal elections.
Manassas: Manassas city voters will be electing a new mayor to replace Hal Parrish, three City Council members, and four school board members.
Manassas Park: Manassas Park city voters will be electing a mayor and three City Council members.
Dumfries: Dumfries town voters will be electing three council members.
