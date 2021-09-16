EARLY IN-PERSON VOTING
Sept. 17-Oct. 30:
Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9 and 16: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24: 1-5 p.m.
Locations:
Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Manassas
Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket
Department of Motor Vehicle Woodbridge Customer Service Center, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge
Additional sites Oct. 18-30:
Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Locations:
Brentsville Courthouse Historic District, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow
Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main Street, Dumfries
VOTE ABSENTEE BY MAIL
Deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you: Friday, Oct. 22, by 5 p.m.
Online absentee ballot application: https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/absentee
REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Tuesday, Oct. 12, in-person by 5 p.m. at Elections Main Office, 9250 Lee Avenue, Suite #1, Manassas.
Applications can also be mailed completed online. Applications must be postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 12.
QUESTIONS: Call (703) 792-6470
