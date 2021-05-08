There was a steady stream of cars pouring into the Prince William County Fairgrounds Saturday, as Republican delegates came to choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Participants could drive through and vote from their vehicles, or park and come into the fairground’s Home Arts and Crafts Building to vote in person.
Only those that registered with the county Republican Committee by April 20 were eligible for this election.
A daughter drove in from Fauquier to help her mom get from her Manassas home out to vote. While both of them declined be named, the older woman said she’s glad to vote and then go home.
Joe Cashwell and his wife JoAnn, from Haymarket, have been married for 27 years, and drove in so he could vote. JoAnn is a Democrat, but agreed to drive him in.
“I think I made a mistake to be a delegate because my email and my voicemail have blown up because of it,” Cashwell said. “I don’t understand why everyone is slinging mud at each other. It’s depressing to try to do this. I’ve never given any political candidate any money. I give them the most valuable thing I can give them, and that’s my vote. You want to be involved, especially what the Democrats are doing in Virginia with the gun laws. I vote all the time, even in the minor elections.”
“I’m amazed how all the campaign materials that came in said that the candidates were Trump supporters. To me; that man should be in prison – he incited the Jan. 6 riots,” JoAnn Cashwell said, at which point her husband angrily replied, “He did not, JoAnn – he did not.”
Joe Cashwell leaned across the car to make his point that “I think that the Capitol riot was the greatest thing ever – it was our Bastille Day.”
Joe said his guiding principle for which candidate to vote for was based on gun rights.
“I find that if somebody stands for the Second Amendment, everything else they believe in falls in line with my beliefs.”
Jonathan, who declined to give his last name, was from Haymarket and was pleased by the smooth process, as he’d been in line for about 10 minutes as he approached the area where election workers would ask for photo IDs and then return with ballots in a red folder for voters to fill out in their vehicles.
“It’s nice that you can choose to drive in or park and then walk into vote – as long as they’re checking IDs, I’m fine with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.