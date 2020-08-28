Prince William County needs 1,600 residents to work at 93 polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 3.
Residents who serve as poll workers must be registered to vote in Virginia, receive training and are compensated for their time, according to a news release.
On Election Day, poll workers:
Arrive at the polling location by 5 a.m.
Set up voting equipment and prepare the location for voting.
Are assigned to work curbside or indoors.
Look up voters by checking their names in the electronic poll book.
Admit voters to voting machines.
Tally votes.
Secure voting machines and electronic poll books.
Close the polling location at 7 p.m.
The Prince William County Office of Elections asks all registered voters to consider serving as poll workers because this is a critical role. Visit the “Become an election officer” page at pwcvotes.org to learn more. The application deadline is Oct. 2.
