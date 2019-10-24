Prince William County Republicans have sparked fresh criticism after a comment about Democratic transgender legislator Del. Danica Roem.
The county party’s Twitter account offered a handful of responses to a 13th District debate Wednesday evening between Roem and her Republican challenger, Kelly McGinn.
After promoting McGinn’s comment during the debate that the legislature needed “more moms,” the Twitter account took aim at Roem’s mention that she is a mother.
The party staff manning the Twitter account responded, “Danica closes the debate claiming to be a mom. Is there a new definition for that term as well?”
Roem is the first transgender person elected to the state legislature and has spoken about her stepchildren on the campaign trail.
“Either @PWCGOP is blatantly transphobic or they don’t recognize step-moms as moms,” Roem wrote on Twitter, while calling on supporters to raise $10,000 in response. “Bless their bigoted hearts, I eat transphobia for breakfast.”
The county party leaders did not respond to a request for comment.
This isn’t the first Twitter scandal for local Republicans this season. John Gray, the party’s candidate for chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, issued a public apology in September for since-deleted comments on Twitter that opponents called racist, bigoted and offensive.
And Roem has challenged McGinn about her past comments on gay marriage and gay adoption, an article in The Daily Beast pointed out in August.
As a member of the board of directors of Human Life International, McGinn signed a letter in 2007 calling on conservative Catholics to strongly condemn policies that support “abortion, embryo-destructive research and homosexual marriage.”
“They stand against the teachings of the Church and in favor of morally repugnant practices that are counter to the common good and that should be unwelcome in a just or even polite society,” the letter stated.
In a comment to the State Board of Social Services in 2011, McGinn defended private adoption agencies that discriminate against gay applicants, saying children “need a forever family and not just a roof over their heads.”
“Although redefining family, marriage, and parenthood has become a national obsession, one man and one woman joined in marriage remain the most successful paradigmatic family in which to place a child,” McGinn wrote.
In a statement to InsideNoVa, McGinn’s campaign was disappointed by the PWC GOP’s tweet:
Kelly McGinn is very disappointed by the PWC GOP’s tweet. As she said in her closing statement at last night’s candidate’s forum: “I will give this job everything I’ve got, follow the Golden Rule, and honor every other human being I encounter as Delegate with dignity and, dare I say it, love.” After suffering false attacks on her character these many months, Kelly sees no place in politics for ad hominem, mean-spirited behavior.
