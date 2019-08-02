There will be a sea of Republicans and Democrats on the local ballot in November, but Prince William County voters will also see the names of three independent candidates. In interviews with InsideNoVa, the candidates say a polarizing political landscape has left a lot of room in the middle.
Two independent candidates are running for at-large chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors: Muneer Baig and Don Scoggins. They’ll face Republican John Gray and Democrat Ann Wheeler in the race for the open seat.
Sheriff Glen Hill, a Republican, is running for reelection against two challengers: Democrat Josh King and Independent candidate Rhonda Dickson.
Baig, the founder and CEO of Manassas-based cyber security firm SYSUSA, said he sees himself as a moderate. He decided to run after Coles District Supervisor Marty Nohe lost to Gray in the GOP primary and Manassas City Councilman Mark Wolfe failed in his challenge to Del. Lee Carter in the Democrat primary in the 50th House District.
Baig said he sees both of those wins as people who are more polarized than the moderates they defeated.
“Looking at the parties, they represent extreme left and extreme right,” Baig said. “Unfortunately, if you look at most people, they don’t define themselves like that. Most people are in the middle — they care about family, education for their kids, jobs, their commute and quality of life.”
While Baig was the vice chair of the Prince William County Republican Committee in 2006, he said he also made calls to get people to vote for former President Barack Obama.
“I have never believed in the two-party system,” he said. “I have always looked at the individuals when I vote; what do they stand for and what do they bring to the community and make it better for everyone, not just a particular group of people.”
Baig said he’s lived in the county for more than two decades. He was born in Kashmir in northern India and moved to the U.S. in 1992.
“Over the last 21 years, we have become a very diverse community,” Baig said. “There are a lot of cultures; it’s a true representation of America.”
Baig sees local government as a solution generator closest to home, especially compared to the federal government, and he’s focused on attracting high-paying jobs to the county and working with the school division to ensure students have what they need to be future leaders.
“Looking at quality of life, if I can reduce commute times and create opportunities locally, I will give them three hours of their day back to them,” Baig said. “They can enjoy their kids. They may go to eat or go to a movie. That is economic growth within the county, because when people are home, they tend to go out and enjoy their lives.”
Scoggins announced his independent run for chairman long before the primaries.
A retired U.S. Army Reserves office who served in Vietnam, he has experience in local and federal government and as a real estate broker.
After 50 years of being a Republican, Scoggins formally left the Prince William County Republican Committee in August 2018 because he was more moderate than the GOP and the party hadn’t succeeded in attracting enough minorities to its cause.
“My brand of center-right solution to problems wouldn’t find a home in the Republican Party,” he said. “It’s too reactionary.”
Scoggins also left the GOP because he didn’t support President Donald Trump.
“When Trump became president, I started seeing the effects on the party; that influenced it also,” he said about his decision to leave the party. “It’s almost like everything he touches, he destroys.”
He said he has been involved in the community for years and sees holding public office as a way to change the system and combat corruption.
“I want to make some positive changes,” Scoggins said. “I feel that we need to have more transparency in Prince William County.”
Scoggins said he would also like to review the county’s revenue sharing agreement, where the county agreed to allocate 57.23 percent of yearly revenues to the school system.
“It doesn’t make sense so much of your revenue goes out to some place that you don’t have some kind of review,” he said.
Combined with his 25 years of experience as being a real estate broker, Scoggins said he would be experienced in terms of charting the county’s future growth.
“If we’re going to keep our rural-suburban type character, we need to be innovative and use some imagination in terms of how we’re going to develop our land,” he said.
Dickson is running for sheriff as an independent because she says politics shouldn’t have anything to do with law enforcement.
“I am sick to death of Democrats and Republicans and I believe the citizens of this county are too. They can’t resolve issues together for the common good of Prince William County,” Dickson said. “The other two candidates are running on what the flavor of the month is. In other words, the typical political platform.”
Dickson has worked for the sheriff ’s office for six years, and decided to run to change the culture in the office. She’ll look to increase promotions in the department and enhance courtroom security; provide new tools for the department, including law enforcement dogs for drug and bomb detection and emotional support for victims; and advocating for improved mental health services.
“Having worked for the county police, the sheriff ’s office and having retired from the Air Force, I bring unique qualities that no one else can,” Dickson said, arguing her opponents will be tied to political platforms. “I can think outside of the box.”
Any of these independent candidates will face an uphill climb in fundraising.
Dickson has raised $12,365 this election cycle, from Jan. 1, 2018, until June 30, compared to Sheriff Hill’s $65,806 and King’s $39,565.
Wheeler and Gray have raised a combined $174,324 this campaign season, as of June 30. Baig had raised $3,911 and Scottings had reported raising just $2,000.
