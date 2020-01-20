Stafford lawyer Qasim Rashid is running for Congress in the 1st District.
The Democrat ran in the state Senate 28th District race last November. He lost to incumbent Republican Richard Stuart 57%-42%.
Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican, was first elected in a 2007 special election, and won re-election to a sixth full term in 2018, defeating challenger Vangie Williams 55%-45%.
Williams is expected to run again in June’s Democratic Primary.
Rashid looks to build on the immense momentum from 2019, according the campaign announcement.
“The First District of Virginia has been inadequately served by a corporate-funded Congressman for too long,” Rashid said. “It’s time to elect a representative that will serve the district by putting working families, veterans, federal employees, and environmental protection first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.