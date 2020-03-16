The North East Vienna Citizens Association is soliciting questions for its upcoming Vienna Town Council candidate forum.
Questions can be submitted to info@nevca.org, and should be one question (no “questions on top of questions”), the organization said.
The candidate forum will be held on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Vienna Community Center, in preparation for the election of three Town Council members in May.
