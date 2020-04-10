There has been mixed reaction among legislators locally and statewide on Gov. Northam’s proposal to switch a slew of May 5 elections – including those for Vienna mayor and three Town Council seats – to November’s general election.
The recommendation, handed down April 8, would require General Assembly action later this month.
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) favored Northam’s recommendation, calling it the “democratic thing to do.”
“Elections are about voter participation and we as a government need to make that participation as easy and accessible as possible,” she said. “More people will be voting in November, and the recruitment of volunteers to operate the polling places will be a much easier task when we are over this COVID-19 crisis.”
But others disagreed, on a number of fronts. State Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) wrote on Facebook that there are many alternative ways to hold elections in May, while keeping people safe, such as requiring voting by mail or limiting the number of voters at polling places.
Switching the May elections to Nov. 3 would mean that local officials would lose their legal authority to act as of the end of their terms on June 30, right as they’re facing important decisions, said Petersen, whose district includes Vienna.
“Any ‘law’ extending their terms is of dubious constitutionality,” Petersen wrote.
A downstate member of the Senate, Republican David Suetterlein of Roanoke, issued a statement saying it would not be right to postpone May local elections already in process, extend officeholders’ terms and discard already-cast absentee ballots.
“The Department of Elections has rightly allowed universal absentee mail-in ballots to voters for weeks, and voters should continue to use that option over the next 27 days,” Suetterlein said.
But giving voters expanded access to mail-in absentee voting wouldn’t eliminate the need to provide in-person voting, which if it had gone on in May would have conflicted with Northam’s stay-at-home directive, currently slated to run through early June.
“Voters should not have to choose between their health and their civic responsibility – and neither should the poll workers,” said state Sen. Janet Howell (D-Fairfax-Arlington), who acknowledged that there may be “no good choices” among the options available in this situation.
Under Northam’s plan as sent to the legislature, the Nov. 3 election would feature a single ballot – rather than a separate one for the races that had been delayed from May – and would allow people who hadn’t been qualified to vote in May, but who were in November, to cast ballots then.
Northam’s request calls for all absentee ballots cast so far in May 5 elections to be discarded.
The Fairfax County Office of Elections has been urging voters in the May 5 Vienna election to cast absentee ballots instead of showing up at the usual polling place, the Vienna Community Center. Officials had been working on contingency plans to provide a minimal crew of election officers at the polling place, while also enforcing social-distancing rules and sanitizing equipment frequently.
Northam does not have the power to unilaterally delay elections more than two weeks, which is why his request was forwarded to the General Assembly. But he did use executive authority act in regard to the scheduled June 9 state-run primaries, pushing them back to June 23.
“This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair and uniform manner,” Northam said in an April 8 statement as part of a public-health update.
In many communities across the commonwealth, including Fairfax, the main impact of the change would be to push back the Republican U.S. Senate primary to June 23. In some parts of the commonwealth, however, there are other races taking place; neighboring Arlington County, for instance, will hold a Democratic primary for one County Board seat.
The scheduled May 5 municipal elections could not share one ballot with the June 23 primary because they are non-partisan, whereas primaries are not, said Del. Mark Keam (D-Vienna-Oakton). And that could be a problem if the primary had to be pushed back even further due to health issues.
“State and local election officials need about 30 days between elections to certify votes and to clear all ballot machines, etc., so if May local general elections were to be delayed, they couldn’t be held within 30 days of whatever new date [the] June primary was rescheduled to,” he said.
