While there is legislation percolating in Richmond that would change the statewide primary day from the second Tuesday in June to the third Tuesday, the measure will not impact Arlington’s 2020 County Board race even if it does make it into law.
Such legislation – which has been bottled up in past General Assembly sessions but may have more traction with the new Democratic majorities – would if approved take effect July 1, meaning the first primary to be impacted would be 2021, a year in which Virginians will select a new governor.
Arlington officials are prepping for a June 9 Democratic primary for County Board, featuring incumbent Libby Garvey and challenger Chanda Choun. Because, in Virginia, voters do not register by political party, any Arlington voter will be eligible to cast a ballot in the race.
