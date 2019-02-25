Dale City Republican Devinder Singh has filed to run in the special election for Neabsco District supervisor.

"Devinder is a conservative who is passionate about protecting our freedom and improving economic opportunity for all Dale City and Woodbridge residents," according to a Facebook post from the Prince William County Republican Committee.

Singh is a small-business owner who was selected in a caucus Feb. 19. Republican leaders decided not to announce their candidate until after Democrats made their pick Sunday.

The special election will be held on April 9 to fill the remaining months of Supervisor John Jenkins term. Jenkins, a Democrat and the longest serving member of the board, died Feb. 6.

Neabsco Democrats selected Victor Angry as their candidate during a firehouse caucus Sunday. A Dale City resident, Angry is a retired command sergeant major of the U.S. Army National Guard, a Dale City volunteer firefighter, motivational speaker and leadership instructor.

All candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, to file with the county’s Office of Elections.

"My campaign centers on three principles: accountability, integrity, and prosperity," Singh said in a statement Monday. "As a proud resident of Dale City for over 20 years, small business owner, and father of two children who attended Prince William County public schools and graduated college in the great state of Virginia, I am committed to serving this community that makes up so much of who I am and what I value. In my pursuit of public service, I want to bring greater accountability to the governance of this region to ensure my fellow citizens are afforded the highest standards of local government. Building my own successful business from the ground up required the utmost integrity, a value I want to bring to this position. Finally, because of my personal experience as someone who immigrated to the United States with few resources to now being in a position to give back to my community and help others, I want to ensure every family has the same access to prosperity that has led me to this moment. I am committed to putting these principles into action in the pursuit of a conservative agenda that puts families and community first."

Singh was an outspoken and early supporter of Corey Stewart during his 2017 gubernatorial primary race and signed letters of support as a Prince William County faith and business community leader.