It was a little light on specifics, but the Republican candidate in the July 7 Arlington County Board special election kicked off his campaign with a call for fresh ideas in local governance.
“I’ve got to convince people to think a little differently,” Bob Cambridge told the monthly meeting of the Arlington County Republican Committee on May 28.
“It’s not a standard campaign,” he said, but did focus on a common theme among challengers in Arlington politics – displeasure with how the all-Democratic County Board is running the community.
“There’s better ways of doing this, and we’re not doing it,” Cambridge said.
An attorney and 40-year resident of Arlington, Cambridge is the first Republican nominee for a County Board race in years, and faces an uphill – some might suggest kamikaze – run against Democrat Takis Karantonis in the special election, necessitated by the death in April of Democrat Erik Gutshall. Independent Susan Cunningham also is in the race.
The winner will serve the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
Scott McGeary, a former GOP chairman and currently secretary of the Arlington Electoral Board, said special elections are more favorable to Republicans in Arlington than general elections, where the overwhelming get-out-the-vote firepower of the Arlington County Democratic Committee is almost impossible to surmount.
With a special election, “we can mobilize our turnout,” McGeary said. “This is a unique opportunity.”
That was a view shared by Matthew Hurtt, communications director for the party.
“This is going to be . . . a turnout election,” he said, pressing Republicans to vote absentee in advance to lock in their preference.
“It’s super-easy,” Hurtt said.
(Acknowledging that his first run for office represents a steep learning curve, Cambridge said he welcomed the support of the Young Republicans and other groups. “I wouldn’t mind at all help from people who know what they’re doing,” he said.)
Much – perhaps too much – of Cambridge’s kickoff was dominated by a back-and-forth on broader COVID-19 issues. But Cambridge also pointed to the need to increase community engagement and “redirect” the local educational system so it better served students.
Cambridge has been active in the Republican committee for the past year, party chair Andrew Loposser said.
“I’m happy that he stepped forward [to run],” Loposser said. “He’s got a great story.”
Whether he will gain traction, however, remains to be seen. Some of those who in 2014 and 2018 backed John Vihstadt for County Board (including Vihstadt himself) are supporting Cunningham’s independent bid, seeing her as more tuned-in to local issues and a more viable alternative to Karantonis.
The three-way race likely will benefit Karantonis, the former executive director of the Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization who in early May won a quickie caucus to secure the Democratic nomination.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee and County Board members had petitioned the Virginia Supreme Court to move the special election back to September or even November, citing public-health and cost concerns, but the petition was quickly rejected by the justices, who retained the July 7 date that had been set by Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr.
Absentee voting already is under way.
(2) comments
Scott's doing his usual best to make any candidate for proactive change look like a sure loser out of the starting gate. Notice there's never basic questions asked by Scott, or anyone else in the media, about where one-party government has taken us and what one-party government has gotten us over the past 38 years.
Cambridge's bid may not be as far fetched as Mr. McCaffrey wants to portray it. We now have wild bears roaming the streets of Arlington. A Republican winning an election in a county currently run by nut jobs isn't that far fetched in comparison. Out of state money that has helped Democrats so much in recent elections is unlikely to help Democrats in this election.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.