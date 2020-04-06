Three Republicans have qualified to compete for their party’s nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) in November.
Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale and Alissa Baldwin qualified to appear on the June 9 primary ballot.
“We have three incredible candidates to take on Mark Warner this year,” Republican Party of Virginia chairman Jack Wilson. “Any one of them would be better than our current hyperpartisan, ‘Virginia-last’ senator.”
Republicans face an uphill battle against Warner, who has served in the Senate since 2009. He did not face any intra-party challenge for the nomination this year.
Virginia does not register voters by political party; any voter can participate in a primary, but cannot vote in more than one party’s primary any given day. (Arlington will have a Democratic primary on June 9, with incumbent Libby Garvey and challenger Chanda Choun vying for the party’s County Board nomination.)
The date of the primary falls one day before the planned expiration of Gov. Northam’s main thrust of actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials have yet to announce a plan for handling the primary if the stay-at-home order is still in effect then.
