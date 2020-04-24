The 8th, 10th and 11th District Republican Committees are likely to have a little longer to determine its nominees for the fall election.
A state judge in Richmond on April 21 ordered the Virginia Department of Elections to extend, from June 9 to July 28, the deadline for Republican committees in numerous Virginia congressional districts to have their nominees in place.
Ruling in a lawsuit filed by the 7th Congressional District Republican Committee, Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo agreed with Republicans that Gov. Northam’s ban on mass gatherings, which currently is slated to run through June 10, makes it unfeasible for political parties to select their nominees by the June 9 deadline.
Cavedo on April 14 had issued a temporary injunction on the matter, issuing a final ruling a week later.
The ruling also applies to GOP committees in the 4th, 5th, 8th, 10th and 11th congressional districts; each had planned to hold conventions in May to select their congressional nominees. The ruling does not alter the June 9 filing deadline for other contests.
Republican face uphill battles in all three districts, as they will be facing incumbent Democrats Don Beyer in the 8th, Jennifer Wexton in the 10th and Gerald Connolly in the 11th. The 8th and 11th districts are considered Democratic strongholds, while the 10th has been trending Democratic in recent elections.
