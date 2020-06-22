Republicans in the 10th Congressional District have their candidate. Aliscia Andrews was selected during a convention Saturday.
An Aldie resident, Andrews served as a Marine and worked as a government contractor.
She is challenging Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat who will be seeking her second term in office. In 2018, Wexton defeated Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock 56% to 44%.
Andrews says she is running to increase security at the border with Mexico and fully-fund the military, according to her website. She also calls herself a strong advocate for the Second Amendment and an opponent of taxpayer support for Planned Parenthood.
Primary voters will still head to the polls Tuesday in a handful of races, including the GOP primary for U.S. Senate.
