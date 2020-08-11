The Republican Party of Virginia will choose a new chairman this weekend from among three candidates, one of them former state Del. Rich Anderson, who represented eastern Prince William County for eight years.
Anderson served four terms in the 51st District, chairing the House Science and Technology Committee and the General Assembly Military and Veterans Caucus. In 2017, he lost his seat to Democrat Hala Ayala in a blue wave that saw several districts across the state switch from Republican to Democrat. Anderson challenged Ayala last November and lost a second time, 55% to 45%.
As GOP chairman, Anderson says he will make the Virginia Republican Party “an election-winning machine that again elects Republicans and defeats Democrats.”
The party, he says, has “suffered from disfunction and defeat and even despair over the last two years we have lost elections all across the state of Virginia.” Anderson believes the losses are failure in GOP leadership, and not a signal that Republicans aren’t energized.
The retired Air Force colonel lives in Woodbridge with his wife Ruth Anderson, who served on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for four years.
“Public service is all I’ve known for 30 years as an Air Force officer and eight years as a Virginia state legislator," Anderson said. "I will continue the fight for making life better in Prince William County and across Virginia for working families."
Anderson’s challengers for the position are current state chairman Jack Wilson, a lawyer from Chesterfield County, and retired CIA officer and Northern Neck GOP leader Mike Schoelwer.
Saturday’s unassembled convention replaces the state GOP’s Quadrennial State Convention originally planned for May. Delegates from Virginia’s 11 districts will vote at polling places across the state.
The election will be decided by ranked-choice voting, a system in which voters rank candidates by preference.
