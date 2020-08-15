Prince William County’s Rich Anderson won the election Saturday for Republican Party of Virginia chairman.
Anderson represented the 51st District for eight years in the House of Delegates, chairing the House Science and Technology Committee and the General Assembly Military and Veterans Caucus.
Anderson’s challengers for the position were current state chairman Jack Wilson, a lawyer from Chesterfield County, and retired CIA officer and Northern Neck GOP leader Mike Schoelwer.
Anderson had 48.8% of the vote in the first round, with Schoelwer in second with 32.35% and Wilson with 18.95%. In the second round, Anderson won 62.28% to Schoelwer’s 37.72%.
House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-15th, congratulated Anderson on his win.
“Chairman-elect Anderson has a long history of service to our country and Commonwealth, and I couldn't be more pleased to see him step in and take the reins at RPV. As he likes to say, it's time to win again,” Gilbert said.
Anderson told InsideNoVa earlier this week that he wanted to make the Virginia Republican Party “an election-winning machine that again elects Republicans and defeats Democrats.”
The retired Air Force colonel lives in Woodbridge with his wife Ruth Anderson, who served on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for four years.
“Public service is all I’ve known for 30 years as an Air Force officer and eight years as a Virginia state legislator," Anderson said. "I will continue the fight for making life better in Prince William County and across Virginia for working families."
