Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell will have at least one challenger for her post in November’s election. Former City Council member Michael Carrera has announced that he will run as an independent to unseat the first-term Rishell.
Carrera served on the council from 2014 to 2018, but was the odd man out in his 2018 re-election bid, finishing last of four candidates in a race for three seats. Two Democrats and one independent bested him, with the top vote-getter securing 2,741 votes and Carrera getting just 1,752.
But Carrera says he’s running because of the city’s financial situation, with high taxes relative to nearby cities and counties, and high annual debt payments — although the financial trouble the city faces began before Carrera’s or Rishell’s time on council.
“We have the highest tax rate in the entire state. … The water rates in Manassas Park are the highest in the region as well. Our school system is having serious issues, the elementary school is almost at the bottom 10% rate statewide, so my concern is basically the focus on those areas,” Carrera told InsideNoVa.
A survey by the Virginia Department of Taxation found that in the 2019 fiscal year, Manassas Park led the state with a $1.55 real estate tax rate, which remained the same this year. Manassas was second highest in 2019 with a rate of $1.48, though the city manager recently recommended a small reduction in that rate.
A business analyst for the Arlington County government, Carrera said his loss in 2018 was at least partly due to national midterm turnout that hurt non-Democrats in down-ballot races. In the past, he’s pushed to make municipal elections in Manassas Park non-partisan.
Carrera argued that the city needs to increase its commitment to the school district as well, citing low salaries compared to nearby divisions as a problem for teacher retention. But he says he’s unwilling to raise taxes, instead arguing that there’s enough fat to be cut from the budget to better address the school district’s needs.
“We have 81 vehicles for 155 employees, police have 32 … I don’t think every officer needs a vehicle to take home. Of the patrol officers, 50% have left in the last four years, 40% of our social service employees have left in the last five years,” Carrera said, adding that he’d like to cut the city’s subsidy to its community center as well.
Rishell, first elected to the city council in 2012, acknowledges that the city’s debt has been a hindrance to fully funding city operations or cutting taxes. In the 2000s, the city financed three new schools, police and fire stations and the community center. When revenues plummeted after the economic collapse in 2008, the city was forced to refinance, pushing back principal payments. In the 2020 fiscal year, the city still had almost $120 million in general obligation debt, on which it will be paying $10.48 million annually through the 2022 fiscal year, after which payments will fall to just over $8 million.
But Rishell says that since she’s been in government, the city has been smarter about its financial picture. A second refinancing saved $2 million and softened the current debt spike, which she says is the highest in the city’s history.
“My focus has been securing the financial strength of the city and drawing economic development to Manassas Park,” Rishell said. “I would like to continue to work on these vital issues because they are the keys to being able to properly fund all parts of the city and the school division, in order to address the many unmet capital and staffing needs. Financial stability and commercial development success will also enable the lowering of the tax rate.”
Rishell added that the city is also no longer being monitored for fiscal distress by the state auditor of public accounts and that its credit ratings, previously removed, have been restored to AA- and A1 by Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, respectively. But, she said, “We are not out of the woods yet.”
Carrera said he supports the work of City Manager Laazlo Palko, but questioned the city’s recent decision to depart a library agreement with Manassas and Prince William County. Instead, Manassas Park decided to open its own library where a golf pro shop once stood. Down the line, Palko said the plan is to move the library next to the Virginia Railway Express station as part of a public-private development that would bring townhomes and a new city hall downtown.
“The library is being moved all the way to the wealthier part of the city, all the way on the east end of the city,” Carrera said. “A lot of people on the west side, which is a working class community, their children would ride their bikes to [Central Community Library in Prince William County], now they cannot do that. And then they’re going to eventually move it down to the central part of the city, which is just again, multiple duplication of costs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.