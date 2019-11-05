Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, defended her seat in Tuesday's election, becoming the first transgender state legislator to win re-election.
The district includes the greater Manassas area, including Manassas Park, as well as portions of Prince William County west of the city.
Roem received 10,741 votes against her Republican challenger, Kelly McGinn, who garnered 8,137 votes, with 90 percent of precincts reporting.
Roem was one of a “blue wave” of Democrats who won in once-safe Republican districts in 2017. In that election, she defeated longtime incumbent Robert Marshall 12,077 votes to 10,318 votes.
McGinn had run largely on a pledge to secure funding for transportation priorities, including Va. Route 28. But Roem argued that she has been able to get the project moving, with long-term planning continuing on widening or a bypass between Manassas and Centreville, as well as a new study on targeted improvements at key intersections.
“Anyone who is going to challenge how vigilant I’ve been on Route 28 — you can’t do that in good faith. I’ve actually delivered,” Roem told InsideNoVa in October.
In other House news, Del. Luke Torian secured a sixth term representing the 52nd District in the House of Delegates. The Democrat received 10,093 votes, compared to his challenger, Republican Maria Martin, who earned 3,907 votes, with 95% of precincts reporting.
The district includes parts of eastern Prince William County, including Occoquan, Dumfries, Dale City and Potomac Mills.
All results are unofficial until certified by local and state election officials later this week.
Republicans currently control both houses of the legislature by thin margins: 51-48 in the House of Delegates and 21-18 in the State Senate. Each chamber has one open seat.
Local Democrats campaigned on the fact that pressure from the blue wave of Democrats elected in 2017 helped secure Medicaid expansion during the last session. An additional 400,000 Virginians now qualify for Medicaid, with more than 331,600 people enrolled, including 12,464 people in Prince William County.
