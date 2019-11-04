A packed crowd at Jirani Coffeehouse in Manassas heard from Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the leading candidates in the Democratic presidential primary, as he encouraged support for Democrats on the ballot in Virginia's state and local elections Tuesday.

Sanders said if elected as president, he would advocate for Medicare for all and to raise the minimum wage to $15.

As the son of a Polish immigrant, Sanders said Americans are proud of the country's diversity.

"Trump wants to divide," he said. "We bring people together to work for all of us, not just the top 1%."

Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, said he will represent the working class. He said the general election is about fighting back against corporate interests.

"Vote so we're not owned by Dominion Power," he said.

On Tuesday, Carter is facing Republican Ian Lovejoy, a Manassas business owner and city councilman.

Carter said he was the only socialist in his first term in the Republican-controlled General Assembly. He said he can't wait to be the only socialist in a Democratic-controlled legislature.

"It's going to be real nice," he said.

Carter said important issues facing the General Assembly include redistricting in 2021. He said if elected, he will push for workers compensation reform and to push for union jobs. Virginia is a right to work state, which means workers do not have to join a union.