Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied Northern Virginia supporters in a stop in Springfield on Saturday, getting cheers for his plans to offer Medicare for all, cancel student debt, make public universities and colleges tuition-free and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“If you work 40 hours a week in America, you should not be living in poverty,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders’ campaign, more than 10,000 people attended the rally in Northern Virginia at the St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex.

Supporters stood on green turf to hear the Democratic presidential candidate just days ahead of Virginia’s primary election Tuesday, March 3.

“So today we say to President Trump, ‘Sorry, this is not an autocracy, this is a democracy and in November you're going to see what a democracy looks like because we’re gonna throw you out of office,’” Sanders said.

Woodbridge resident Meighan Wisswell said she's supported Sanders since he ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

"I'm really hoping we're going to pull the nomination this year," she told InsideNoVa at the rally.

Wisswell said she supports Sanders because of his stance on issues such as climate change, a living wage and stopping corruption in government.

"He's been really honest his whole career," she said, adding, "I think it's good to have someone pulling for the little guy."

Excited to attend his first Sanders rally, Burke resident Diego Huamanchumo had a friend take a photo of him in front of large letters that spelled Bernie. Huamanchumo said he's supporting Sanders for president for a variety of reasons, such as health care and free college tuition.

"I think he has a vision for the future for my generation and for future generations, too," he told InsideNoVA at the rally.

Sanders said he plans to pay for free college or trade school by taxing Wall Street speculation. He would work to address the country’s broken and racist criminal justice system and immigration system. He said he would legalize marijuana and expunge people’s records who have been convicted of possession of the drug.

He also spoke about addressing gun violence and said he supports various measures, such as requiring universal background checks and ending the sale and distribution of assault weapons in the country.

Sanders said the proposed Green New Deal will work toward renewable energy while creating up to 20 million jobs. This, he said, will “make sure our kids and future generations can live on a planet that is healthy and habitable.”

Sanders also took aim at Trump’s previous comments that climate change is a hoax.

“It’s not climate change that is a hoax, you are a hoax,” Sanders said. “Our administration will listen to scientists.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, said Sanders’ campaign involves people from different racial backgrounds, different generations, different religions and involves working people. She said his campaign is “designed to make everyone visible.”

“They say I'm radical, Bernie is radical, but here's the truth,” she said. “If believing health care is a human right and Medicare For All is radical then sign me up.”

Del. Lee Carter, D-50th, told the crowd that Sanders is fighting for healthcare, housing, education and union jobs.

“We're gonna fight for a country for all and damn it, we’re going to win,” he said.

Carter and Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, are co-chairs for Sanders’ campaign in Virginia.

“Now is the time to drink that extra cup of coffee,” Carter said. “Call your friends and tell them this is the most important election in our lifetime.”