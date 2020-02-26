Due to expectations of a large crowd, Democratic presidential primary frontrunner Bernie Sanders is moving a planned rally Saturday in Northern Virginia.

The Vermont senator will be competing in Virginia’s primary contest Tuesday.

Saturday’s rally will now be held at 4 p.m. at St. James Sports, Wellness and Entertainment Complex at 6805 Industrial Road, Springfield. The previous venue was outside of Leesburg.

The event will include Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.

Those traveling by Metro can take the blue line to Franconia-Springfield; from Metro Bay F, take the 322 bus to Industrial Road and Fairfax Archives.

Sanders takes different approach to lock in minority vote CNN's Ryan Nobles examines Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign strategy to appeal to African American and Latino voters in South Carolina ahead of t…

Teaser photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons