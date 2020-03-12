Candidates for the two open Arlington School Board seats took their case to some of the most reliable voters in the county – senior Democrats – during a March 10 forum at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington.
Four of the five contenders seeking the Democratic endorsement in May caucus voting were on hand, as was one who initially planned to seek the endorsement but has switched to run as an independent.
In remarks at the monthly gathering of seasoned local Democrats, the candidates offered both positive visions and some veiled (and not-so-veiled) criticism of current School Board and school-system performance.
David Priddy, one of two in the race who has sought office before, said his goal was to “bring back the trust in the School Board of the community,” while Steven Krieger, a first-time contender, said the current School Board seemed populated by “a room full of people who already have made up their mind.”
The two incumbent School Board members whose seats are on the ballot in November – Tannia Talento and Nancy Van Doren – opted against seeking re-election. In addition to Priddy and Krieger, the Democratic endorsements (to be decided in May caucus voting) are being sought by Sandy Munnell, Cristina Diaz-Torres and Terron Sims. Sims had a competing engagement and could not attend.
Munnell, a veteran educator in the school system, pressed for improvements to literacy education and support for special education, and wants elected leadership with real-world experience in education.
“I have lived the impact of School Board decisions we have had inside the classroom,” she said.
Diaz-Torres, another with prior experience in education, said she aimed to hold the next superintendent accountable and “build an APS that serves our students well.”
“We need to make sure our budgets are sending a message,” she said.
If past history is any guide, the two candidates who survive the Democratic caucus will be odds-on favorites (by a wide margin) to win in November. All five Arlington School Board seats are at-large positions.
Democrats will select their endorsees via the instant-runoff method; voters in the caucus will be able to rank candidates in order of preference, with low-scoring contenders falling off and their votes being reallocated until two candidates reach the 50-percent-plus-one threshold.
Also participating in the luncheon event was Symone Walker, who had filed to run in the Democratic caucus but bowed out when concerns were raised about whether her employment allowed her to run in a partisan caucus process.
Bob Platt, who organizes the monthly gatherings of senior Democrats, said it was the right thing to do to keep Walker as part of the program.
“You all deserve to hear what she has to say,” he said.
Walker stressed literacy and curriculum issues in her remarks – “my platform has not changed” – and said she was committed to the School Board race.
“I have no interest in running for any other political office,” she said. “I’m not seeking a position; I’m seeking change. I know where the system needs to be.”
Candidates fielded questions ranging from the impact of former Superintendent Patrick Murphy to the potential that the School Board would allow collective bargaining now that the General Assembly has provided for its return to Virginia school systems after a four-decade absence.
And it wouldn’t be a 2020 Arlington confab without a discussion of the nebulous “equity” – or, as Priddy put it with tongue slightly in cheek, “a nice little buzzword we’ve being throwing around.”
The filing deadline to participate in the Democratic caucus has passed, so the field there is set, but prospective independents have until June to file paperwork with the state government to get on the ballot for Nov. 3.
