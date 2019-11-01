The race for chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has taken a number of twists and turns this year.
After an embarrassing defeat last year in the race for U.S. Senate, Republican Chairman Corey Stewart announced he wouldn’t seek another term leading the county government.
In May, accountant John Gray surprised political observers by winning the GOP nomination against longtime supervisor Marty Nohe. Democrat Ann Wheeler and independent Don Scoggins had already announced their campaigns. After Gray’s win, Muneer Baig announced his campaign as an independent.
The four candidates are running for a four-year term. The board establishes county policies, sets local tax rates, approves the annual budget and represents the county on local and regional boards.
IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT
Gray, a certified public accountant and veteran, is the only candidate who fully supports continuing the controversial county program that checks the immigration status of people who are arrested and holds detainees indefinitely if requested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Gray said continuing the 287(g) program is a public safety issue. Wheeler, a former energy consultant, said people suspected of crimes would still face arrest without the program. She said she wants to review how much the program costs, because she thinks the county shouldn’t pay to enforce a federal issue. Culpeper County and Prince William are the only two jurisdictions in Virginia who participate in the program.
Baig, founder and CEO of Manassas-based cyber security firm SYSUSA, said the criminal justice system deals with those arrested and immigration courts deal with immigration issues. As an immigrant, Baig said he doesn’t believe in characterizing all immigrants as criminals.
Don Scoggins, a former real estate business owner, government employee and veteran, said he doesn’t support the program, because it could be discriminatory.
TWITTER CONTROVERSY
Gray publicly apologized in September after facing criticism for messages on Twitter that disparaged Muslims, black people and survivors of sexual assault. The Washington Post first published a story on the since-deleted tweets, eventually leading Gray to respond.
“In the past few years I have indulged in using Twitter to express opinions often in a callous, inappropriate, and sarcastic manner,” Gray said in a statement on Sept. 26. “I deeply regret my reckless use of social media and apologize for the hurt that I have caused members of the community that I love.”
Wheeler said the tweets were offensive and that Gray’s rhetoric makes him unfit to lead a county as diverse as Prince William, which is majority minority.
“He apologized for the way he communicated his opinions,” Wheeler said. “But those are still his opinions, which I don’t agree with.”
When asked about the tweets during an Oct. 8 forum, Gray said he didn’t know he would run for office when he shared them. He said he deleted them because he was embarrassed. “Some were in poor taste,” he said.
Later that night, Gray said he’s beaten himself to death over the tweets, and said people who know him personally know he’s not a racist or a bigot.
He said he’s apologized, and “if anybody can’t accept that, that’s not my problem.”
EDUCATION FUNDING
Gray wants to end of the county’s revenue sharing agreement, which allocates 57.23% of county spending to schools, leaving 42.77% to fund other county government needs.
“What’s occurred over the years, the board of county supervisors has abdicated its oversight responsibility, so it really doesn't know what the school board is spending the money on,” Gray said.
Scoggins said the agreement needs a provision to ensure accountability, because he thinks there should be more money spent in classrooms and less on administration. Scoggins added he supports providing robust career and technical education programs.
Wheeler thinks the agreement doesn’t provide enough funding to the school division and supports increasing local revenue to the school division or advocating for more state funding or other revenue.
“It’s not a simple solution, but I believe our schools are underfunded,” she said.
Baig said he has not decided whether he would support any changes to the agreement. He said he wants a better understanding of the division’s budget and a focus on needs, such as eliminating classroom trailers and funding career and technical education. The division currently uses 183 classroom trailers at 33 schools in the county.
TRANSPORTATION
Getting around and out of Prince William is also an important issue for residents.
Baig said investing in roads improves economic development. But he also thinks innovative thinking will be required to solve the county’s transportation issues. He said he would focus on looking at a telework program. He said attracting businesses or federal agencies to the county would help residents work in the county instead of commuting elsewhere.
“We have to be open to thinking different,” he said. “It’s not just roads.”
Wheeler said she would look for mass transit options, such as more commuter buses on Interstate 66, extending the Virginia Railway Express commuter trains or bringing Metro to the county. She also said fixing Va. Route 28 is a priority.
Scoggins also supports bringing Metro to the county. He supports more bus routes and bus rapid transit, and also said the county could reach out to churches about a partnership where churches allow commuters to use their parking lots during the work week.
Gray said the best way to address traffic in the long term is to bring jobs into the county. He said he would work on reducing the real estate tax rate to attract small businesses to the county. He also said he doesn’t support extending Metro to the county, because it won’t bring jobs to the county. He said the high cost of bringing the system here would put a strain on other local responsibilities, such as schools and public safety.
VISION
Gray said he would work to propose a 1 cent decrease on the county’s real estate property tax rate. Currently the rate is $1.125 per $100 of assessed value. He also said he would fund the hiring of school resource officers in every school in the school division.
Gray said his experience serving on county budget committees for supervisors for 25 years qualifies him for the position. “My 40 years experience as a [certified public accountant] far exceeds the combined experience of all three of my opponents.”
Wheeler said the county is at a crossroads for the next 20 years. She said she would create a small business incubator.
“We need to move in a positive direction that reflects the great things Prince William County has to offer,” she said, adding she wants the county to be seen as open for business and embracing change and diversity.
Baig said if elected, he will hold town halls regularly so he can get to know residents’ concerns.
“I’m there to serve the community, not rule the community,” he said.
Baig said he wants the county to be more united and for diversity to be cherished. Baig said he’s been on both sides of the aisle and will challenge the status quo.
“Many people see themselves as independents; why are independents hesitating to vote for independents?” Baig said.
Scoggins said he would like to see an increased focus on creating public-private partnerships, such as an agreement to build a conference center with a hotel near I-95 and U.S. Route 1.
Scoggins said he offers independent thinking, flexibility and innovation, and that his 17 years of experience in federal and local government will inform him as chair, if elected.
“When you look at both parties, one is too far to the left; one is too far to the right,” he said. “We need someone in the middle to use judgment that is best for all.”
