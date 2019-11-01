The next chair of the Prince William County School Board will lead Virginia’s second-largest school division and oversee key decisions regarding overcrowded schools and large class sizes.

Current chair Babur Lateef, who won a special election a year ago, is seeking a full four-year term on Nov. 5. He faces the same two opponents as he did last November: Gainesville District School Board member Alyson Satterwhite and Stanley Bender.

If re-elected, Lateef said he would advocate for increased local spending in the division. Currently, the county and school system have a revenue-sharing agreement, under which the county provides 57.23% of its general revenues to the schools, excluding recordation tax revenue that is earmarked for transportation projects, leaving 42.77% of general revenue for county government.

“The share that the schools get is too low,” Lateef said. “I think it should be 61% or 62%. That will allow the schools to have money to catch up with the growth that’s been pushed on us moving forward.”

Satterwhite, who is wrapping up her second term on the board, said she is open to discussing changes to the agreement, possibly including having no fixed percentage.

“When I look at the surrounding counties, they’re putting forward a budget they need and they usually get it,” she said. “I feel like if we don’t have the revenue sharing agreement, we might be funding our schools better.”

Satterwhite said that doesn’t mean she wants the county to raise taxes. She said any changes to the agreement could be discussed before the budget planning process in 2021.

“It wouldn’t be this next budget, because departments are already starting to work on it,” she said. “But maybe in the fiscal year 2022 budget, there could be a possibility, if boards agree, we could try something different.”

Bender declined to be interviewed for this article.

In last year’s race, Lateef received 47.7% of the votes, compared to Satterwhite’s 41.5% and Bender’s 9.6%. Although school board candidates do not run with party affiliations, Lateef is supported by the Democratic Party and Satterwhite by Republicans.

The division currently uses 183 classroom trailers, down from 206 last year. The average class size for elementary schools in the division is 14.5 students per teacher, while it increases to 20.5 students per teacher in middle schools and 21.7 students per teacher in high schools, according to the division’s 2020 budget.

Satterwhite said the division has worked to decrease class sizes, including matching a $1 million grant from the county. She said she would work with school division staff to create a goal for an average class size because reducing class sizes benefits teachers and students.

Lateef said he will continue to lobby state officials for increased spending on education. He said the division was able to provide a 5% salary increase for teachers this fiscal year because the state provided half of the funding.

If re-elected, Lateef said he will work to convince the board of county supervisors that the division needs investment and the county needs a plan to address future development to allow the division to catch up with growth. “That would require funding for construction and renovations that could go above the revenue sharing agreement.”

Lateef said a proposed site for the 14th high school near Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road is reasonable, although he’s open to considering other locations. Satterwhite said the 14th high school should be near the U.S. 1 corridor.

“We need to work with the board of county supervisors and both planning offices and find a location that is more appropriate,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to find a location closer to where it’s needed, but we need to work harder on that.”

Lateef said the challenges of finding land to build new schools includes the price of the property and environmental concerns. He said buying property near U.S. 1 would be more expensive than a location near Hoadly and the parkway.

“Wherever you build a high school, it will alleviate overcrowding,” Lateef said.

Whoever is elected to lead the school board will help develop the school division’s budget for fiscal year 2020-21, which starts July 1.

The school division’s 13th high school is expected to open in 2021 at 13150 University Blvd. in Gainesville, near Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater.

That school will relieve overcrowding at Stonewall Jackson, Patriot and Battlefield high schools. The school board chairman during the next term will lead the division’s efforts to make good on a promise to community members to address infrastructure and equipment at the division’s older high schools, particularly Brentsville, Gar-Field, Stonewall Jackson, Woodbridge, Osbourn Park and Potomac, as well as at Graham Park, Parkside, Fred Lynn, Stonewall, Woodbridge, Rippon and Hampton middle schools and Pennington traditional school. The promise includes creating at least two specialty programs at Stonewall Jackson High and adding or expanding career and technical education and specialty programs at other high schools.

A joint committee for school construction — which has three county supervisors and three school board members — voted in May to recommend the school board incorporate the $174 million plan to reduce trailers into the division’s budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The plan includes two new elementary schools, as well as additions to elementary and middle schools.

Lateef said the plan aims to increase classroom space to reduce overcrowding. He said that although the school system is asking the county to cover the cost of construction, the division would be responsible for operating the schools.

Satterwhite said she is interested in working collaboratively to see how to implement the $174 million plan. “What we haven’t decided is how we’ll pay for it.”