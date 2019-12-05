The Arlington School Board race of 2020 will have no incumbents on the ballot, as Nancy Van Doren has joined Tannia Talento in opting against seeking a new term.
“It is time to pass the baton,” Van Doren informed members of the Arlington County Democratic Committee Dec. 4, confirming that she would not seek the party’s endorsement in the spring caucus or run in the Nov. 3 general election.
But, Van Doren said, she but would continue working hard through the remainder of her term, which runs through December 2020, with a focus on the future.
“Going into the next decade, the greatest challenge for Arlington Public Schools will continue to be to prioritize the instruction and well-being of our students in our classrooms while also meeting the unrelenting demand for physical space,” Van Doren said in remarks at the party’s monthly meeting.
“My laser focus will be to put in place concrete plans to achieve our strategic-plan goals of closing the opportunity gap and ensuring our students are healthy and well-supported,” she said in expanded remarks later released to the public. “I remain committed to the goals and priorities that called me to serve, and will continue to work diligently through 2020 to see them through.”
Word of Van Doren’s pending departure caught many at the meeting, and Democratic leadership, off guard. “That’s big news – what’s going on with the School Board?” one veteran official asked from the back of the room.
The post has proved a challenging one even for the most hardy leaders in recent years. The need to address both growth and the demands of sometimes aggressive parents who expect world-class amenities has led some past board members to conclude the job wasn’t worth the stress it brought with it.
Van Doren was elected in 2014 to fill the remainder of the term of Noah Simon, who had resigned midway through a term. She was re-elected in 2016 – the one year in each four-year cycle when two of the five School Board seats are routinely on the ballot, and an election that also brought Talento into office.
(Under state law, School Board posts officially are nonpartisan. But political parties can, and do, skirt that by “endorsing” candidates rather than formally nominating them. All five current Arlington School Board members won the Democratic endorsement before winning general-election victories, with the last non-Democrat, David Foster, serving from 1999-2007.)
During her five-plus years in office, which included a one-year stint as chairman, Van Doren has pressed for an emphasis on improving educational outcomes, particularly for those facing headwinds – from students with disabilities and students in minority groups to English-language learners.
School leaders also have faced the challenge of addressing student-enrollment growth that shows no signs of ebbing. Several new school facilities have come online, others are in the pipeline, and school leaders have been faced with the almost constant need to finagle attendance boundaries – a process that often brings out the worst among some residents of affected communities.
Talento announced several weeks back that she would not seek a second term, but, like Van Doren, said she would continue to work diligently throughout 2020 on key issues facing county schools.
At least one prospective candidate has been making the rounds lining up support for a bid, but there have been no formal candidate announcements.
Jill Caiazzo, chairman of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, said Van Doren and Talento would leave “big shoes to fill,” but expressed the belief that the party would find candidates to succeed them.
If more than two candidates emerge, Democrats will hold a multi-day caucus in May or June to select their endorsees.
“It’s going to be an interesting race,” Caiazzo said. “We’ll see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.