As she prepares to take the helm of one of the state Senate’s most powerful committees, Sen. Janet Howell says Democratic rule in Richmond will differ from that of Republicans.
“We’re going to see more emphasis on early-childhood education and family leave. Education at every level will be a high priority. I think you’ll see more compassion for the working poor and efforts to help their situation,” Howell (D-32nd) told the Sun Gazette in a recent interview.
Democrats will hold majorities in both the Senate and House of Delegates next year, meaning new committee chairs in both bodies.
No one is challenging Howell – who was re-elected with only token Republican opposition on Nov. 5 – for the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee, which she hopes to rename the “Finance and Appropriations Committee” to reflect the fact that its members handle both those responsibilities. (The House of Delegates has separate committees to handle those tasks.)
Howell expects the General Assembly will pass bills to increase the minimum wage, and said she hopes Virginia patterns its legislation on similar efforts in Maryland, where higher wages are being phased in.
“We have to get to at least $15 per hour,” she said.
Howell’s Senate district runs from her home base in Reston as far east as Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.