: It would be crass of Arlington politicians to rank themselves based on the number of votes they received countywide in the Nov. 5 election.
Fortunately, they’ve got us to do the calculating for the community.
Sheriff Beth Arthur came away as the top vote-getter, garnering 49,768 votes in her unopposed bid for re-election. She was followed closely by the also unopposed Treasurer Carla de la Pave (49,572) and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy (49,247).
Figures are based on results reported by the Virginia Department of Elections.
School Board member Reid Goldstein, who had no opponent, picked up 47,703 votes, while the other unopposed candidate, Commonwealth’s Attorney contender Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, trailed at 45,197. (That last number only includes the Arlington total; voters in the city of Falls Church also cast ballots for that post.)
Tafti’s place at the back of the pack appears due to write-in votes, many of them cast for incumbent prosecutor Theo Stamos. Tafti narrowly defeated Stamos in a rancorous primary battle that was funded for the challenger by outside interests.
The total number of write-in votes in the commonwealth’s attorney race was just a shade under 10 percent; the percentage of write-ins for the other constitutional officers ranged from 2.5 percent to 3 percent, and was 4.2 percent for Goldstein.
County Board members Katie Cristol (40,775) and Christian Dorsey (37,972) had challengers (independents Arron O’Dell and Audrey Clement), which kept their vote totals below the constitutional officers and Goldstein.
Even though there were four candidates for two open slots in the County Board race, some voters still were not satisfied with their choices. About 1.7 percent of all votes cast in that contest were write-ins.
(1) comment
[thumbdown][thumbdown][thumbdown]to the Post, Sun Gazette, and ArlNow now for keeping voters in the dark about Arlington Board of Supervisor Christian Dorsey’s antics until after the elections.
