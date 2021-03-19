Holly Hamilton Hazard, chair of the Stafford County School Board, announced Friday she will seek the Republican nomination for the 88th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
The set is currently held by Republican Del. Mark Cole, who has served in the legislature since 2002 but announced last month he will not run for re-election.
Hazard, a lawyer, earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond and received her law degree from the College of William and Mary. She has represented the Hartwood District on the School Board for nine years and was elected chair for four of those years.
“Virginia needs dedicated leaders who will work hard and roll up their sleeves to fight for the values and rights that we hold dear," she said in a news release. "Government overreach into the lives of citizens must be stopped. It is the privilege and duty of community leaders to preserve and build a better and brighter future for our children."
Before to her School Board experience, Hazard served on the Stafford County Planning Commission. She has lived in Stafford for 20 years with her husband, Charlie, and two daughters.
The 88th District includes portions of Stafford, Spotsylvania and Fauquier counties and the City of Fredericksburg. The Republican nominee will be determined by a Republican canvass on April 24. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, two other candidates are seeking the nomination: Rich Breeden and Phillip Scott. The only announced Democratic candidate is Ashton Spencer.
