Fairfax County supervisors on Oct. 29 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing regarding the possible relocation of the McLean precinct’s polling place.
The hearing, which will occur Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., will discuss a proposal by county staff to switch the precinct’s polling location from Lewinsville Presbyterian Church, 1724 Chain Bridge Road, back to the Lewinsville Senior Center at 1613 Great Falls St.
Lewinsville Presbyterian’s leaders had let the county use the church’s fellowship hall as a polling place while the senior center underwent its recent expansion and renovation.
County officials sought the hearing to switch the polling place back to the senior center so McLean voters affected by the change would have plenty of notice before the next election, which is likely to be the March 3, 2020, presidential-primary election.
Changing the polling place’s location would have “insignificant” fiscal impact on the county, officials said.
