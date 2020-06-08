The advocacy group Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future has queried the three candidates vying in the July 7 County Board special election, and has placed their responses online.
The questionnaire focuses on four main issues – development, the environment, infrastructure and diversity. Democrat Takis Karantonis, Republican Bob Cambridge and independent Susan Cunningham responded.
“We know this election cycle has been very compressed, and thank the candidates for their prompt and thoughtful replies,” the organization said.
The responses are posted at https://asf-virginia.us.
