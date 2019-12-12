Voters in two Arlington precincts will see their polling locations changed in 2020.
Those in Overlee Knolls (Precinct 017) will move from the Reed School at 1644 North McKinley Road, which has been demolished to make way for construction of a new elementary school, to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6201 Washington Blvd.
Those in Rosslyn (Precinct 019) will move from 1911 Fort Myer Drive to the new H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program building (known to the school system as “The Heights”) at 1601 Wilson Blvd.
The changes will take effect with the March Democratic presidential primary, assuming action by the County Board following a public hearing Jan. 25. All voters in the two precincts will be mailed new voter-registration cards.
