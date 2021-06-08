Tim Cox easily won the Republican primary for the House of Delegates in the 51st District on Tuesday and will face Democrat Briana Sewell in the fall.
The 51st District covers the Lake Ridge, Woodbine, Bristow and Nokesville areas of Prince William.
Cox, a U.S. Navy veteran, received 76.6% of the primary vote with all precincts counted, according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections. His opponent, Jeff Dove, a U.S. Army veteran, had 23.4%.
The seat is open after Del. Hala Ayala decided to forgo re-election to focus on her run for lieutenant governor. Ayala won the seat in 2017, ousting longtime incumbent Republican Rich Anderson, and defeated Anderson again in her bid for re-election in 2019.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Dove had raised about $28,000 for his campaign through May 27, while Cox had raised about $13,000
Sewell, chief of staff for Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, has raised over $243,000.
