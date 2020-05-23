It’s “last call” for Democratic Arlington voters wishing to have their voices heard in the School Board caucus.
Ballots must be in the hands of the Arlington County Democratic Committee by May 30, so tallying can take place and results announced prior to the June 9 filing deadline for the general election.
Owing to the COVID-19 situation, the party pivoted to a mail-in election to select two endorsees for School Board. The field includes David Priddy, Terron Sims, Cristina Diaz-Torres, Sandy Munnell and Steve Krieger.
(Incumbents Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento are not seeking re-election.)
Democrats had until May 7 to request ballots to vote in the caucus, which will be conducted by an instant-runoff process.
State law considers School Board posts to be nonpartisan, but local political parties have the ability to “endorse” rather than formally nominate contenders. All five current School Board members won the Democratic endorsement before winning general-election races.
County Republicans also have announced the desire to field at least one School Board endorsee, but may not have made much progress. The last time a non-Democrat served on the Arlington School Board was when Dave Foster, a Republican, occupied a seat from 2000-07.
