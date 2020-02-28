The field remains at two for the Democratic nomination for County Board, although there is still time for others who have a hankering to get into the race.
March 26 is the deadline to file for the June 9 primary, where Democrats will choose their nominee for the Nov. 3 general election.
The seat of Libby Garvey is the only one on the ballot in 2020 (barring any unexpected special elections cropping up). Garvey is being challenged in the primary by Chanda Choun.
The winner moves on to an almost guaranteed victory in the general election, given the demographics of the Arlington electorate (particularly in presidential-election years).
The Arlington County Democratic Committee opted for a state-run primary rather than a party-run caucus to select its nominee. Voters will cast ballots from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 9 at their regular polling places.
Those other than Democrats seeking to run for County Board in the general election have until early June to file the requisite paperwork with state election officials.
