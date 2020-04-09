The Arlington County Board vacancy created by the April 6 resignation of Erik Gutshall could remain unfilled until a successor is elected, leaving the board with four members in the interim.
When, exactly, that election would be scheduled depends on a number of factors, and could range from late June to the Nov. 3 general election.
While the county leadership says it is evaluating options, the Code of Virginia seems unambiguous: Arlington’s County Board, with its unique form of government, cannot have an appointed board member in most cases, including in the circumstances surrounding Gutshall’s departure.
Gutshall was 27 months into his four-year term when he resigned to battle brain cancer. A special election cannot be held until perhaps late June or July, since state law prohibits special elections from interfering with the run-up to already-scheduled state primaries.
Gov. Northam on April 8 used his executive authority to delay Democratic and Republican primaries from the scheduled June 9 to June 23. State law prohibits special elections from being held during the 55 days prior to a primary, making it effectively impossible to hold the special election before it.
(The state primary is unconnected to the County Board special election; in Arlington, the primary is being used by Democrats to select a County Board nominee between incumbent Libby Garvey and challenger Chanda Choun for the seat on the Nov. 3 ballot, while Republicans will select a U.S. Senate nominee. The winners of each move on to the general election.)
If the primary is held June 23 as now scheduled, a special election for Gutshall’s seat could be slated for the weeks to follow. If the primary is for some reason further delayed – which likely would require General Assembly action – its revised date would determine when the special election could be held.
The timing of the special election rests in the hands of Circuit Court Chief Judge William Newman Jr., who ultimately would issue an order setting the date, guided by state law. The county elections office would then be responsible for conducting the election, which would be held at all regular voting precincts.
But there is another possible wrinkle: The General Assembly, when it briefly reconvenes in coming weeks, could act to allow the special election to be delayed until the Nov. 3 general election. That would mean two seats – Garvey’s and Gutshall’s – would be on the ballot then.
(The legislature, conceivably, also could vote to permit a temporary appointment until November, although at this point, everything remains speculative.)
Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo said the party would set up a nominating process – likely caucus voting – to determine its candidate for the special election once details of the election have been set. Republicans also would enact their own process for selecting a nominee, if one or more contenders could be found.
The winner of the special election would serve out the remainder of Gutshall’s term, which expires in December 2021. The election – particularly if it were conducted in the summer when turnout would be lower and Democrats’ inherent advantages in local politics would be less – conceivably could break Democrats’ current monopoly on board seats, but would not significantly alter the balance of power on the body.
In recent decades, there have been a number of County Board special elections called for a variety of reasons: After the death of Charles Monroe; following the departures of Albert Eisenberg for a post in the Clinton administration and Chris Zimmerman for one with a smart-growth organization; and after Barbara Favola was elected to the state Senate.
Perhaps the most direct parallel to the current situation came in the fall of 1997, when incumbent James Hunter III resigned due to ill health. The subsequent special election was scheduled to run concurrently with the general election that November.
In that special election, county Democrats fielded Favola, who earlier in the year had been defeated by Jay Fisette in the party’s nominating contest for the seat being vacated by 24-year board veteran Ellen Bozman.
Favola won the 1997 special election and took office immediately thereafter; Fisette won the general election the same day and succeeded Bozman on Jan. 1, 1998.
Favola decamped in early 2012 for the Virginia Senate, where she remains. Fisette spent 20 years on the County Board before retiring at the end of 2017.
Arlington’s most impactful County Board special election, necessitated in 2014 by the resignation of Zimmerman, resulted in the election of independent John Vihstadt, which sent shock waves through the county’s Democratic political establishment and led, if indirectly, to cancellation of the proposed Columbia Pike streetcar project.
Vihstadt then won the 2014 general election, but was defeated in 2018 by Democrat Matt de Ferranti.
State law has not always precluded Arlington from having appointed County Board members. After incumbent Joseph Fisher was elected to Congress in November 1974, the Circuit Court held appointive power and tapped Thomas Richards, who served out the remaining year of Fisher’s term.
Richards had previous County Board experience, having served two four-year terms in the 1960s.
In January 1960, Ernest Wilt was appointed by the court to the board following the death of David Krupsaw in a plane crash in Jamaica. Wilt served through the end of 1963.
