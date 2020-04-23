Local election officials are moving ahead with municipal elections May 5 after a proposal from Gov. Ralph Northam to delay the elections until November failed to get a vote from state senators during the final day of voting Wednesday.

With less than two weeks until town elections, Prince William County’s Office of Elections is preparing for the town elections for Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico. In Fairfax County, election officials are set to hold a town election for Vienna and Clifton. In Fairfax City, election officials will hold city council and school board elections.

Northam had sought to delay the elections, leaving existing elected officials in office until November, due to the COVID-19 crisis and concerns that it will be difficult to protect voters from the coronavirus at the polls. He also delayed the Congressional primaries from June 9 until June 23.

Prince William County’s election staff will have gloves, masks and hand sanitizer for staff and voters, said Matt Wilson, the county's senior deputy registrar. Prince William election officials plan to have four election officers and two staff at each of the 93 precincts, Wilson said.

“In short, we have continued the usual flow of work that typically takes place during this time and should have no problem conducting the election,” Wilson said.

VOTING ABSENTEE

Election officials are allowing all voters in town elections to vote absentee by choosing “2A my disability or illness” as the reason.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 28. Voters can register or update their information and request an absentee ballot at https://vote.elections.virginia.gov or in person.

In Prince William County, election officials are offering curbside in-person early voting at Prince William Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave. Suite 1 in Manassas. Two other locations planned for early voting are currently closed, Woodbridge Department of Motor Vehicles and Haymarket Gainesville Community Library.

Fairfax County is offering curbside voter registration and absentee voting at 12000 Government Center Parkway, Suite 323 in Fairfax. Voters can call Fairfax County elections at 703-222-0776 when they arrive.

The deadline to cast an in-person absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

Election officials recommend voters mail in an absentee ballot to vote in the town elections.

Wilson said the office has received 58 absentee ballots in the Haymarket race, 19 absentee ballots in the Occoquan race and 12 absentee ballots in the Quantico race.

In total, election officials have mailed out 359 absentee ballots for those three town elections, he said.

Gary Scott, Elections Director for Fairfax County, said they have received 600 absentee ballots so far and have mailed out about 2,100 absentee ballots in total.

“Because of the large number of absentee ballots requested, we are not anticipating a high turnout at the polling places on election day,” he said.

Because Northam has said he may use his emergency authority to delay the election for 14 days, “this issue remains open,” Scott said.

Dumfries town elections are already set for November. Residents interested in running have until June 9 to register as a candidate with the Prince William Office of Elections.

Fairfax County election officials will provide sanitation materials for poll workers, Scott said. “Marking pens will be sanitized before being issued, the ballot marking stations and voting machines will be wiped down on a regular basis and social distancing standards will be maintained,” Scott said.

Candidates

Haymarket Mayor David Leake is seeking re-election against Kenneth Luersen. Haymarket voters will be choosing six council members from among nine candidates: incumbents Robert Day, Connor Leake, Chris Morris, Madhusudan Panthi and Steven Shannon and challengers Thomas Utz, Tracy Lynn Pater, Joe Pasanello and Robert Weir.

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta and Quantico Mayor Kevin Brown are on the ballot unopposed.

Occoquan has five candidates on the ballot for five council seats. There are three incumbents seeking re-election, Eliot Perkins, Cindy Fithian and Laurie Holloway, along with two other candidates: Jenn Loges and Krystyna Bienia.

In Quantico, nine candidates are vying to serve on the town council: Sammoto Yomosa Dabney, Otis Baker, Alice Toner, Earlene Clinton, Robin Langham, Ashley Rena Langham, Russell Kuhns, Virginia Macfarlan and Jason Stoltz.

William Hollaway is seeking re-election as Clifton mayor unopposed. Five candidates are vying for a seat on the Clifton town council: Melissa Milne, Regan McDonald, Darrell Poe, Stephen Effros and Patrick Pilne.

Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocoo is not seeking re-election. Three people are running to serve as Vienna mayor: Howard Springsteen, Pasha Majdi and Linda Jane Colbert.

Seven candidates are running to serve on the Vienna Town Council: Charles “Chuck” Anderson, Ray Brill, Jr., Roy Baldwin, David Patariu, Chris Wright, Andrea Kristin Dahl and Ed Somers.

In Fairfax City, Mayor David Meyer is seeking re-election against Mark Angres. Running for one of six city council seats is Joseph Harmon, Jon Stehle Jr., Janice Miller, So Lim, Sang Yi, Kate Doyle Feingold and DT “Tom” Ross. Running to serve on one of five school board seats is Carolyn Pitches, Tobin “Toby” Sorensen, Mitch “Sut” Sutterfield, Robert Reinsel, Jon Buttram and Kristina Cecere.