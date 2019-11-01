Two years ago, Del. Elizabeth Guzman ousted eight-term incumbent Republican Scott Lingamfelter to represent the 31st District in Virginia’s House of Delegates, which includes portions of Woodbridge, Dale City and Montclair, as well as part of Fauquier County.

This year, Guzman is challenged in the Nov. 5 election by Republican D.J. Jordan, who says he’ll make transportation his top priority.

Road money became an easy target for candidates earlier this year after the state’s transportation board announced it would prioritize $1.7 billion in state spending, with no funding for priority projects in Prince William County.

The board eventually found additional funding for a project near Occoquan, but candidates up and down the ballot are saying they’ll be the one to find more money for Prince William road needs.

Jordan said it’s an important issue for him as a commuter to the Falls Church area.

“My commute is a nightmare,” he said. “I’ve commuted inside the Beltway my entire career. Our elected leaders have good intentions, but I’d like to focus on this and serve on the transportation committee.”

Jordan said traffic congestion hasn’t been a priority for the county’s current slate of legislators.

“If you look at the funding the region has received, it’s not comparable to what our previous legislators were able to bring in,” he said.

Jordan said he’ll look to reform the state’s Smart Scale funding formula, making congestion a higher priority when ranking transportation projects. “That would benefit us because we have so many choke points.”

Jordan said he’ll also fight high tolls and oppose legislation that would implement new tolls or give that authority to contractors.

“I’d like to see if there is any way to cap tolls,” he said. “I’d turn over every stone and rock to find solutions to fight high tolls.”

Also a commuter, Guzman said she has advocated for more local funding, including financing for the $32 million auxiliary lane on Interstate 95 that will run from Occoquan to the Prince William Parkway. She also fought to get transportation officials to address resident concerns in Montclair and on a dangerous stretch of U.S. Route 29, a “hump” in the road that was leveled over the summer.

Guzman wants to see VRE commuter train service running on the weekends and more study of rapid transportation systems, including expanded Metro.

“We have a local government that hasn’t believed in public transportation,” she said.

One of the biggest bipartisan successes in the last election cycle was the expansion of Medicaid to cover 400,000 more Virginia residents. Democrats campaigned on the issue in 2017 and found enough fresh Republican support after the “blue wave” of GOP defeats that year.

Guzman said Democrats will need the majority to protect and build on Medicaid expansion, and noted the federal funding coming to Virginia to support Medicaid has meant more money available for other priorities, including transportation and education.

Guzman said she’ll fight for more funding to support seniors who struggle with healthcare costs even with Medicare. And she will call for a study of drug prices and how those costs can be lowered.

“You can be blindsided at the drugstore,” Guzman said. “Healthcare is just like human rights.”

Jordan said affordable healthcare is important, citing his own experiences as a patient and father, including fights with insurance companies over coverage.

“We need to encourage competition in Virginia,” he said, calling for more nonprofit healthcare systems such as Kaiser Permanente.

He’d also like to see more plans providing small businesses an opportunity to group up to lower healthcare costs.

Jordan said his focus regarding Medicaid will be to increase reimbursement rates for medical providers.

In schools, Jordan would protect vocational and trade programs.

“I don’t believe every student is meant to go to college,” he said.

He also wants to increase financial literacy in schools, address college affordability and make sure schools have the resources for special education and mental health.

Guzman was a co-patron on legislation that reduced the caseload for school counselors, and she said she’ll keep fighting for more funding for counselors.

She also wants to see the state update its funding formula for special education.

Jordan said his experience as a member of the state’s Board of Social Services was one of the driving factors in his decision to run for office.

“I asked a lot of questions, and was told time and time again that it was the state legislature’s responsibility,” he said. “I’d love to lead foster care reform. It’s an issue that touches so many areas, including human trafficking. The majority of the victims connect with the foster care system.”

While Guzman has stressed her support for workers, authoring bills to address paid medical and family leave, Jordan said he’ll support business-friendly initiatives, like preserving the state’s right-to-work law that puts limits on union requirements.

Guzman said she has worked across the aisle with Republicans to support farmers and agribusiness opportunities. But she said she’ll continue to fight for gun control measures that have been blocked by a Republican majority.