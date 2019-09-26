John Gray, the embattled GOP candidate for chairman of the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, issued a public apology Thursday for since-deleted tweets that opponents have called racist, sexist and homophobic.
"In the past few years I have indulged in using Twitter to express opinions often in a callous, inappropriate and sarcastic manner," Gray said. "I deeply regret my reckless use of social media and apologize for the hurt that I have caused members of the community that I love."
On Monday, The Washington Post was first to report on the deleted tweets, noting Gray paid $30 to have the offensive tweets removed from his account.
He declined an interview request from InsideNoVa on Thursday, but told the Post that some of the most offensive tweets were written for him by a campaign consultant.
In Thursday's statement, Gray said he would not make excuses, "but rather issue now a sincere apology. I have fought for this country in the Marines, because I love America, it's people, our liberty and our diversity."
Gray was the surprise winner in a May primary for the GOP nomination. He'll face Democrat Ann Wheeler and two independent candidates, Don Scoggins and Muneer Baig, in the Nov. 5 election.
"I decided to run primarily because I believe that my record of service to the community and my experience as a CPA uniquely qualify me to give back to this county by championing public safety, lower taxes and government accountability," Gray said Thursday.
Shortly before Gray apologized, local Democratic officials and candidates held a press conference where they displayed some examples and condemned the language used in the tweets.
"These tweets are clear in message and in denigration of so many people in the county," said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th. "Everyone needs to reject these words and behavior."
Gray said Thursday that he was asking his fellow Prince William County residents for their forgiveness.
"I pledge to do everything in my power to earn your trust and to make you proud of Prince William County if I am elected," Gray said. "I believe that the liberty and diversity in Prince William is a unique strength that I am dedicated to enhancing and utilizing as a community leader."
Mr. Gray accountability begins with the individual first. And all sincere apologies are always preceded by demonstrated actions.
By your own choices, decisions and poor judgment you crossed the Rubicon with both of your rear flanks unguarded likely costing the GOP the board chairmanship. If you honestly believe anything you said in your apology the only honorable thing for you to do now is withdraw from the race. Sad, but it is the only Swan Song you have left with any dignity and grace for people to remember.
In the coming months all things political are going to get incredibly hot and intense. Check the news. If you refuse to withdraw the liberal media and Democrats will hammer you, the GOP in Virginia and in every state in our nation unmercifully. That is absolutely the last thing the GOP in Prince William County, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our nation needs now.
Do the right thing Mr. Gray. Semper Fi
